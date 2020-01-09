Mahesh Babu's latest BTS post from Sarileru Nekkevvaru is a must-watch!

Superstar Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Sarileru Nekkevvaru which is receiving all the love since the trailer was released. The actor took to social media and shared a quirky BTS video from the sets of his movie. The BTS video gives an insight into all the fun, laughter and the efforts that were put into the making of the movie.

Mahesh Babu shared, "Here's the VIBE of Sarileru Neekevvaru!!! Enjoy. #SarileruNeekevvaruOnJan11th"

View this post on Instagram #SarileruNeekevvaruOnJan11th A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) onJan 8, 2020 at 7:41pm PST

Mahesh Babu's fans have been going gaga on seeing their favorite actor in the role of an army officer in the trailer. This will be Mahesh Babu's 26th film, his last movie Maharshi was a box office hit and fans can't wait to see the superstar back on the silver screen.

Recently, the actor’s fans from Bhimavaram city erected a massive 50-foot tall cut out of their favorite star next to Padmalaya theatre to mark the release of his movie. Starring the Superstar Mahesh Babu as Army Major Ajay Krishna, Sarileru Neekevvaru is directed by Anil Ravipudi.

The film is slated for a release on 12th January 2020 which is on Sankranthi. Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.

