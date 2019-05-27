Mahesh Babu's Maharishi creating a social impact on the youth

regional-cinema

With the big box office numbers and the massive impact it has created, an NGO recently held a special screening of Maharshi for children

Mahesh Babu who had his career's biggest opener with his 25th release, Maharshi, is not only setting the records with the movie, but is also creating a social impact with it. With the big box office numbers and the massive impact it has created, an NGO recently held a special screening of Maharshi for children where a workshop was also incorporated on social issues highlighted in the movie.

Maharishi has marked a huge success on the box office and has joined the 100 crore club in just two weeks of its release. Superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a post on her Instagram with the caption, "Touched & humbled with the sweet gesture by @peoplehelpingchildrenngo & 'Asritha & Balatejassu Homes' NGOs for arranging a special screening of Maharshi for the children upon their request. Glad to know that they were taught about farming and farmers issues. It's lessons like these, that would help every child in becoming socially sensitive and responsible. Sending lots of love to all the children! #CelebratingMaharshi#FarmerisKing #WeekendAgriculture."

Recently, the Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, also congratulated the actor for acing his roles of a college student, successful industrialist and a farmer with perfection and the movie's director Vamsi for his brilliant direction with a heartwarming message and the social issue that it addresses.

The plot revolves around a man who becomes the CEO of a big company in the United States but remembers his roots and eventually comes back to his hometown to help the people and becomes the champion of the people. The genre of the movie is an action-thriller and touches a social issue and is helping create awareness about the issues faced by farmers.

After garnering an immense response from the fans for his classic hit Bharat Aenu Nenu, now with Maharshi, the actor has received an immense response from his fans for the social impact it creates, as well. The film released on May 9, 2019.

