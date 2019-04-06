Mahesh Babu's Maharshi is one of the fastest teaser to cross 5 millions views

regional-cinema

The much-awaited teaser of Mahesh Babu's 25th film, Maharshi, is finally out and is setting the views counter on fire

The much-awaited teaser of Mahesh Babu's 25th film, Maharshi, is finally out and is setting the views counter on fire. Superstar shared the teaser on Twitter and wished his fans Happy Ugadi. The teaser went viral within a few minutes and crossed 5 million views in a very short span of time.

Mahesh Babu looks dapper sporting two different looks in the teaser. The Superstar is seen rocking a checkered suit while getting off a helicopter in New York, his action shots in India show him in a much more casual avatar. The teaser indicates that Maharshi is a fast-paced action-drama with some fantastic dialogues and sleek cinematography.

Superstar promised to release the most awaited teaser of his film Maharshi for his fans, making their Ugadi even more special. Recently, he has become a part of the very few actors of India who have got a Madame Tussaud's Wax Statue. The statue was inaugurated at Hyderabad and then flown back to Singapore and opened for display.

Mahesh Babu has piqued the interests of the audience for his upcoming movie Maharshi, which marks the 25th film of his career. After the remarkable performance as Chief Minister in Bharat Ane Nenu, he slips into the character of a charming college boy in his next film.

Actor Mahesh Babu's fanbase knows no bounds, nationally as well as internationally, carving a niche for himself. The actor has created an immense buzz for his upcoming film across India, as his films are not only viewed in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai but also in Punjab.

The first look and teaser of Maharshi released on his birthday and it received an exceptional response from the masses, the film is slated to release in April 2019.

Also Read: Did you know? Mahesh Babu has this gift planned for his fans this Ugadi

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates