Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar praises the efforts of doctors during COVID-19

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar, has praised the hard work of doctors during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Namrata took to Instagram and shared a picture of a team of doctors holding a baby.

"Yet another success story with the team at Andhra hospital!! Really appreciate the doctors helping people in the hour of need even during such troubled times, taking care of these babies and giving them a life worth living," (sic) Namrata captioned.

The actress specially thanked the team and expressed her joy at the fact that the baby has recovered fully.

"Extremely happy to know that the child has recovered and is ready to be discharged from the hospital. Blessings to the boy and his family... Thank you once again for doing this. #savingbabies #coronatimes," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Namrata is an avid social media user and is a doting mother to her two children, Gautham and Sitara. She keeps sharing videos and pictures of her kids on the photo-sharing website. Recently, Namrata shared a hilarious video of "conjuring" happening in their house.

In the black-and white-video, she posted on Instagram, daughter Sitara can be seen walking around the house with her hair falling in front of her face.

Namrata and Mahesh welcomed their firstborn, a son named Gautam Krishna Gattamaneni in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

