Mahesh Bhatt: Reema Lagoo was an actor with depth

Reema was one of Bollywood's favourite on-screen mothers

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt remembered late veteran actress Reema Lagoo on her death anniversary on Friday, saying she was an exceptional person and an actor with great emotional depth. "Reemaji began her journey with me with 'Aashiqui'. She was an exceptional person and an actor with great emotional depth. It was she who infused life into my show 'Naamkaran'," Bhatt tweeted on Friday morning.

There is an end and there is an ending to that end . Today #Naamkaran comes to an end. What a great journey it has been for me. I have learnt so much. Thank you Star Plus for the Naamkaran experience. — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) May 18, 2018

Reema was one of Bollywood's favourite on-screen mothers. She died aged 59 last year following a cardiac arrest. Bhatt last directed her in the television show "Naamkaran", in which she played antagonist Dayawanti. "I am so fortunate to have met her on this journey of life," the director added.

Remembering REEMA LAGOO on first death anniversary.

Seen here in her debut Marathi film ‘Sinhasan’ and in ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’. pic.twitter.com/ppKjI4NaU8 — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) May 18, 2018

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever