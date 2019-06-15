Mahesh Bhatt roots for better world for the disabled

bollywood

"I feel these people don't need donations. Companies should give employment opportunities to these people so that they can lead their life on their own. I feel dignity of labour is more important than anything," says Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is all for more opportunities for disabled citizens. At a panel discussion hosted by National Abilympic Association of India (NAAI) and Sarthak Educational Trust along with his daughter Pooja here on Friday, Mahesh urged corporate houses to provide employment opportunities to disabled people in the country.

"I feel we should fulfil our duties as a human being. We should support and take forward people from disabled categories because if we are not able to do that then, we will be doing injustice to ourselves. I feel if a society will not include so-called vulnerable people in its progress, then that society will not be able to reach anywhere.

"So, I request corporate houses to fulfil their duties because they can't ignore our own people."

Pooja said: "At the very beginning, my father had told me that few people get everything from the society but they don't give it back to the society. That is why we have set up an environment where in each film, we give an opportunity to a new talent because we get something from them. We don't have that attitude where we think that we are doing a favour to people."

She said dignity of labour is important. "I feel these people don't need donations. Companies should give employment opportunities to these people so that they can lead their life on their own. I feel dignity of labour is more important than anything else."

