Mahesh Bhatt unveils new poster of Rhea Chakraborty-starrer Jalebi

bollywood

The poster sees Mere Dad Ki Maruti fame Rhea Chakraborty hanging out of a train window to kiss debutant Varun Mitra

Pic Courtesy/ Mahesh Bhatt Instagram Account

Mahesh Bhatt unveiled the poster of his upcoming production, 'Jalebi', and it has surely left the audience wanting for more. The poster sees 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' fame Rhea Chakraborty hanging out of a train window to kiss debutant Varun Mitra.

Bhatt took to Instagram to share the poster and wrote alongside, "In this changing shifting world where the old stories have collapsed and no new story has yet emerged to replace them comes a story of everlasting love. Here is the #JalebiPoster." Directed by debutant director Pushpdeep Bhardwaj and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, the film is slated to hit the silver screen on October 12 this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever