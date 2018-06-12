Mahesh Bhatt's advice to Vikram Bhatt's daughter: Be bold in your subject, not the shots

Krishna Bhatt on how her new web series Maaya 2 is an attempt to portray same-sex relationships with sensitivity

Krishna Bhatt

After assisting father Vikram Bhatt in almost five films, Krishna ventured into direction with the web series, Untouchables. For her second outing, Maaya 2, the artiste, 23, has chosen the subject of two women finding love in each other, in a society that largely shuns the LGBTQ community. In a quick chat, the new Bhatt on the block talks about her directorial dreams, learnings from dad and finding an unlikely mentor in Mahesh Bhatt. Edited excerpts from the interview:

What prompted you to take up direction?

I always wanted to be a director and tell stories. I would see my dad on the sets and I enjoyed the whole process — from scripting and shooting the film to the edits. While an actor is only a part of the process, the director witnesses the whole journey.



Krishna Bhatt with father Vikram

Maaya 2 deals with the subject of homosexuality. What made you pick it up?

The industry has made several films on gays and lesbians, but they've not been serious. There has always been a comic angle to them. In the West, there are so many shows and movies that portray them in a sensitive manner. When my dad first asked me if I would be interested in helming a lesbian love story, I wondered how I'd be able to connect with the subject. When I watched Orange Is The New Black and Grey's Anatomy, both of which have beautiful parallel tracks of lesbian couples, I realised that the stories are the same as that between a boy and girl. I closed my eyes and thought what I'd feel for a loved one; that's what I depicted. I didn't want to titillate the audience, or sell erotica; I simply wanted to tell the love story of two women.

How involved has your father been in the making of the series?

He wrote the script and dialogues of Maaya 2. He didn't interfere in my style of direction. During the shoot of Maaya, he came for two days to choreograph two songs.

Is there any other director in the industry whom you admire?

I never felt the need to go out and assist anyone because I've got a powerhouse of talent right at home. One person I look up to is Mahesh uncle [Bhatt]. Dad has also learned from him. I wish he had not given up direction, I would have loved to assist him.

One advice from Mahesh Bhatt that stayed with you?

When I told him I was making a series on the love story between two women, he said to me, 'be bold in your subject, not your shots'.

