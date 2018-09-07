Mahesh Bhupathi defends Sriram Balaji's Davis Cup selection

tennis

Balaji was included in the side for the September 14-16 away tie as a replacement for Divij Sharan

Mahesh Bhupathi

India's Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi yesterday defended the selection of N Sriram Balaji ahead of higher-ranked Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja for the tie against Serbia. Balaji was included in the side for the September 14-16 away tie as a replacement for Divij Sharan.

Balaji, 28, is now set to play his second tie having made a winning debut against Uzbekistan, last year. "I wanted a balanced team. We have a lefty in Prajnesh already and I wanted someone who can serve big as well," Bhupathi said.

