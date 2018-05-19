Mahesh Bhupathi is a wonderful, hands-on dad, says Lara Dutta

Actress Lara Dutta, who has a daughter named Saira, says the six-year-old has been her lifes greatest teacher



Actress Lara Dutta, who has a daughter named Saira, says the six-year-old has been her lifes greatest teacher. Lara was interacting with media along with her husband, professional tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, at the launch of Pediasure's new flavour here on Thursday. Asked how parenthood has changed her as a person and how prepared she was for it, Lara said: "I think no mother with their first child is really 100 per cent prepared for parenthood until it happens to you. It is pretty much something that you learn on the go with each day.

"It doesn't matter if your child is one day old or whether she is 21 years of age. It is constantly evolving and each parent's experience is completely different, but it has been a wonderful ride. My daughter has been literally my life's greatest teacher and she has pushed all the limits as (far as) possible because she is at that age right now. "She is pushing it how far it can go before mom erupts, but it is fun and wonderful. Mahesh has been a wonderful and hands-on dad." Lara also spoke about how she ensures that her daughter consumes a healthy diet and avoids gorging on junk food.



The former Miss Universe said: "The minute you have kids, everybody becomes an encyclopaedia on your child. So everybody wants to advise you including your mother, mother-in-law, sisters and friends...and obviously it was try and taste kind of pattern because your child is not going to do things like other kids do. "So, for us from a very young age, especially from the time she started solids, she started with avocados and it helped her form a really good healthy relationship with vegetables. Today, I don't have a problem with Saira because she is a good eater and I think that is my greatest blessing as a mom. "It's all about trying to find that balance where you don't deny a child treats but you just try to find smart ways of sneaking in some healthy things while you are giving them a treat." Lara stressed on the importance of optimum nutrition in a child's holistic growth.

"During summer, my daughter is filled with ideas to play new games, places to go and have lots of uninterrupted fun. I am sure all young ones look forward to the summer break the same way. While children are excited about holidays, parents often stress about how they can engage them effectively and ensure that they eat right. "My daughter has very strong taste preferences, and I am on the lookout for food options that are not just healthy but also tasty and packed with nutrients." Lara was last seen on-screen in Chakri Toleti's "Welcome To New York".

