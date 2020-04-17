Mahesh Bhupathi throws virtual party on wife Lara Dutta's 42nd birthday. See Photos

Bollywood actress and Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta turned 42 years old on April 16, 2020. Lara Dutta's birthday celebrations, however, were not stopped due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Lara Dutta's husband Mahesh Bhupathi was the one to bring in her birthday and host what was called a 'virtual birthday party' at their home in Mumbai.

Mahesh Bhupathi also took to Instagram to share a couple of photos and a video of Lara Dutta's birthday celebrations along with their daughter Samaira. The couple also had their close friends on a video conference to wish Lara Dutta on her birthday. Mahesh Bhupathi described how the part went and also had a fun caption to go with it. Virtual birthday party done .. Happy Birthday, Lara. May God continue to bless you with this amazing husband and incredible kid for another few decades atleast. Yes, we ate well today." Here's Mahesh Bhupathi's post on Instagram.

Lara Dutta made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with the superhit film Andaz alongside Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra, who also made her debut. Both actresses won the Filmfare award for Best Female Debut.

Lara Dutta has since appeared in a list of Bollywood hits such as Masti, No Entry, Housefull, Partner, Bhagam Bhaag and Don 2. She also ventured into production with the film Chalo Dilli in 2010.

Mahesh Bhupathi and Lara Dutta got engaged in September 2010 and tied the knot in February 2011. In January 2012, Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi welcomed their daughter Samaira into the world.