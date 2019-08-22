Mahesh Mangaonkar, Yash Fadte win state senior squash tournament
Mahesh, Yash sizzle to claim State men's and U-19 boys' squash crowns respectively; Tanvi wins women's title by beating Yoshna, who triumphed in U-19 girls section
Top seeds Mahesh Mangoankar and Yash Fadte were clinical in their performance as they claimed the men's and under-19 boys titles respectively at the 44th Maharashtra State Senior Open squash tournament and the inaugural Western Slam (Junior) under-19 at the Bombay Gymkhana squash courts yesterday.
Mangaonkar quelled early nerves in the men's open final which saw him lose the first game 9-11 before he got into his groove to make short work of second seed Abhishek Pradhan, winning 9-11, 11-3, 11-5,11-3 to clinch the prestigious title.
Women's open winner Tanvi Khanna
In the boy's under-19 final, the unseeded Neel Joshi, who had a great build-up to the finals, taking down many higher-ranked opponents, put up a strong fight but went down to the more experienced Fadte. The Goa lad started in strong fashion, taking the first game 11-5. In the second game, Neel pushed Yash to the limit, before the more experienced Yash wrested back control to take the second and third games to secure the U-19 title with an 11-5, 12-10, 11-7 scoreline.
Yash Fadte with the U-19 trophy
Unseeded Yoshna Singh from Pune, who had a dream run in the tournament, had to fight hard and overcome two tie-breakers before she downed second seed Amira Singh 11-9, 13-11, 5-11, 12-10 and win the U-19 title. However, the long U-19 match saw Yoshna run out of steam and put paid to her dream of a dual-title when she faced second seed Tanvi Khanna in the women's final. Tanvi was her consistent self and hardly broke a sweat as she defeated Yoshna 11-4, 11-6, 11-6 in under 30 minutes.
Yoshna Singh
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Ravi Shastri re-appointed as Team India head coach