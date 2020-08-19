Mahesh Shetty on CBI transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput case: Time to put speculations to rest

Actor Mahesh Shetty, a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput has welcomed the on Wednesday morning decision of the Supreme Court, which ordered a CBI probe into the death of the late actor. "I strongly welcome the Supreme Court's judgement for a CBI enquiry into Sushant's case. It is time to put the speculations to rest and get justice. Let's have faith in the system and let the truth prevail. #CBIForSSR #Justiceforsushant Jai Shiv Shambhu," Shetty wrote on his verified Instagram Stories page after the ruling.

The apex court on Wednesday morning ordered CBI probe into Sushant's death and asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to the investigative agency.

Mahesh, who had co-starred with Sushant years ago in the daily soap "Pavitra Rishta", had taken to social media on August 15 to join the #globalprayers4ssr movement initiated by the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

Sharing a photograph of himself with folded hands on Instagram, the actor had written: "#globalprayers4ssr #bepositive #lettruthwin.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever