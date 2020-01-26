Shantanu Maheshwari: The underwater sequence in Gud Khake was quite exciting

Actor and International dancer Shantanu Maheshwari's hot new romantic music video Gud Khake is out, and once again, people are loving his chocolate boy charm and cute youth appeal which has given the entire look of the song a very different and refreshing feel!

While the song centers around a very sweet and simple concept of a Videshi boy falling in love with a Desi Girl at an Indian wedding, it also has a beautiful Rajasthani touch to it as it was shot in the heart of Jaipur, to give it the absolute authentic wedding feel!

Shantanu, as always, stood out with some superb dance moves in his own unique way throughout the video! Though dancing in a wedding setup was one thing, dancing for a romantic scene that was underwater in a swimming pool, was another thing Shantanu experimented with for the very first time ever!

Speaking about shooting an underwater romantic sequence for the song, Shantanu shares, "It was the very first time that I actually shot for an underwater sequence that needed expressions and emotions. I had also been wanting to try out an underwater shoot, and when I finally got to do it through Gud Khake, it was quite exciting. While it was challenging and difficult in its own way, it was also a lot of fun as I was trying out something totally new!

He added, "The major challenge was to hold our breath underwater and express and emote at the same time, with choreographed movements. It was also tough as we couldn't hear the music underwater, so we had to rely on our own beats, to get the choreography in place, but Reecha and I were mentally ready and keen to get the underwater sequence right."

Continuing, he said, "It definitely did take a good team to do this, which was of course made possible by the Desi Hoppers and our director Palki Malhotra who made it a smooth shoot sequence! Overall it was an amazing experience of shooting an underwater scene and something that I thoroughly enjoyed experimenting with."

