Mahhi Vij: After being signed for films, I got replaced three-four times

Mahhi Vij is one artist who has dabbled with Malayalam and Hindi films and television. She has also won a lot of hearts by participating in reality shows. And now, akin to a lot of other celebrities, she too has spoken about the debate around nepotism and how she too has been replaced in films multiple times.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, "After being signed for films, I got replaced three-four times. These camps in Bollywood are quite active. Even in TV, after everything was done, the day I went to report on the set, I came to know that they've taken someone else and started shooting."

She added, "It happens everywhere. Such incidents are heartbreaking. But we all are rewarded for our hard work and I was too." She then addressed the issue of nepotism and this is what she had to say, "I come from a middle class, non-film background but had my father been in the industry, it would have definitely helped. If my daughter Tara joins the industry tomorrow, she would be at an advantage."

She continued, "But then everything depends on the audiences' acceptance. There are many star kids who're sitting at home. If having advantage was enough, the industry would only have star kids." And since the world is continuing to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic, she opined on this issue too.

She said, "Till when can you sit at home and worry? This situation will take some more time to get over. If we don't put up a strong fight now, survival would get really difficult. So, I will consult a doctor and plan out things with Jay. Everybody is suffering. People like us who can afford the pay cut should agree so that those who can't, do not have to face the brunt. Once we get out of this time, we can earn the money back."

