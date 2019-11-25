MENU

Mahhi Vij shuts down a troll who body shamed her on Instagram

Updated: Nov 25, 2019, 15:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Mahhi Vij recently became a victim of body shaming on Instagram and this is how she replied

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Mahhi Vij
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Mahhi Vij

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali embraced parenthood in August this year and ever since then; she's busy being a mother. However, the actress made an appearance on Bigg Boss 13: Weekend Ka Vaar and had the company of the host and Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote- Oh I love him, tagging Salman in the picture. The actress was indeed looking beautiful in the green dress that she wore and oozed grace and panache.

Take a look at the picture right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Oh I love him @beingsalmankhan

A post shared by Mahhi âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂtara (@mahhivij) onNov 22, 2019 at 10:24am PST

However, there are hardly any celebrities that aren't body-shamed when they begin to gain weight and Mahhi Vij is no exception. She may not have expected people would begin to target her sudden weight-gain and stoop to such low. One user commented on her story-Sharam Kar Moti, to which the actress replied- Was ur mother thin after delivering u like idiot.

She then posted another message in her story that read- U guys r representing ur mother... so think before writing.

Mahhi Vij

She, earlier this month, posted a picture with her daughter and her husband and captioned it, Love. Take a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Love âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ@ijaybhanushali @iamkhushiray @tarajaybhanushali

A post shared by Mahhi âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂtara (@mahhivij) onNov 5, 2019 at 7:22am PST

In another post, on the occasion of Diwali, she posted a picture with her family and wrote- Every family has a story to tell, Welcome to ours, check it out right here:

We really admire the way she handled such a hateful and demeaning comment and she could actually give a lesson to many people on how to deal with such people!

