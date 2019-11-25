Mahhi Vij shuts down a troll who body shamed her on Instagram
Mahhi Vij recently became a victim of body shaming on Instagram and this is how she replied
Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali embraced parenthood in August this year and ever since then; she's busy being a mother. However, the actress made an appearance on Bigg Boss 13: Weekend Ka Vaar and had the company of the host and Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
Taking to her Instagram account, she wrote- Oh I love him, tagging Salman in the picture. The actress was indeed looking beautiful in the green dress that she wore and oozed grace and panache.
Take a look at the picture right here:
View this post on Instagram
However, there are hardly any celebrities that aren't body-shamed when they begin to gain weight and Mahhi Vij is no exception. She may not have expected people would begin to target her sudden weight-gain and stoop to such low. One user commented on her story-Sharam Kar Moti, to which the actress replied- Was ur mother thin after delivering u like idiot.
She then posted another message in her story that read- U guys r representing ur mother... so think before writing.
She, earlier this month, posted a picture with her daughter and her husband and captioned it, Love. Take a look right here:
View this post on Instagram
Love âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ@ijaybhanushali @iamkhushiray @tarajaybhanushali
In another post, on the occasion of Diwali, she posted a picture with her family and wrote- Every family has a story to tell, Welcome to ours, check it out right here:
We really admire the way she handled such a hateful and demeaning comment and she could actually give a lesson to many people on how to deal with such people!
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Birthday Special: This is how Ileana D'Cruz shut people who body-shamed her