Mahie Gill on daughter Veronica: Wasn't hiding her; I just never spoke about her

bollywood

Mahie Gill, who is all set for her upcoming film, Family of Thakurganj, is on a promotional spree. In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com, the actress speaks about the film and her daughter Veronica

Mahie Gill. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/mahieg

Mahie Gill started trending instantly when she revealed that she has a three-year-old daughter with her boyfriend. The actress, who is known for portraying bold roles, is a bold and a self-made woman in real life too. Unapologetic of having a baby outside wedlock, the actress is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film, Family of Thakurganj. In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com, Mahie Gill was at her candid best and spoke about the attention she's suddenly getting because of the revelation she made.

Excerpts from the interview:

What is Family of Thakurganj all about?

It's a film about a family, who are very innocent and pure people and have an amazing bonding with each other but they are 'dabangayi' (rowdy) outside.

What is your character like in the film?

My character, Sharbati is a very pure person. She loves her family, takes care of them and her bond with everybody in the house is amazing. But if some issue takes place, then she doesn't step back. It's very different from what I portrayed earlier and not like Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster. A lot of people are comparing the film to it and saying that it looks the same but, no, it's a very different film.

We've seen you doing films of this genre before, which have this earthy and northern flavour. So, what is your favourite genre?

I just like to watch something interesting, be it comedy, thriller. But, thriller is my favourite genre.

Why did you feel that it's time to open up about your daughter, and what made you keep this news under wraps until now?

It wasn't a secret. A lot of people knew about it and I used to roam out in the open but nobody saw me. I am a very private person and I just don't like to talk about my life, unless asked. It's just that I never spoke about her. It so happened, that somebody asked me this question and I spoke about it. Even now, if I wasn't asked about it, I wouldn't have said anything. Not that I was hiding her (Veronica). It's just that it wasn't there in the newspaper.

Do you think it's necessary or important as a celebrity to share the news about your personal life and relationships with your fans?

It depends from person to person. Like there are a lot of things that happened in my life that I haven't spoken about; I am like that. There are a lot of people, who are very open and come out in the open, and speak about their life but I am a very private person.

Everyone's eagerly waiting to see your daughter's picture. Can we expect to get a glimpse any time soon?

I am getting a lot of calls for her pictures (laughs). I will eventually share her picture. I don't know how, haven't thought about it. It just happened all of a sudden. Since two days, I can only hear Veronica, Veronica around me. Let me see if I want the pictures to come out.

We've seen you in Dabangg, will we see you in Dabangg 3?

Dabangg 3 is a prequel and I am not there in it.

