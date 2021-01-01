Mahika Sharma: I was almost in depression during the pandemic in 2020

Actress Mahika Sharma famous for being part of popular television drama, F.I.R and Ramayana say 2020 was a rollercoaster and she is excited to welcome 2021.

She says, "2020 has been such a rollercoaster year, which makes getting a fresh start in 2021 feel super appealing. For some people, that might mean making a New Year’s resolution that helps them get the year started on the right foot. But for me, thing is, traditional New Year’s resolutions usually fail. Turns out, our brains are just not into making swift, abrupt changes to our habits. So instead of going for the typical diet, exercise, or financial overhaul-style resolution, I wish to connect with 2021 with hopes of surprises that make me more better, beautiful and keeps me kind and environmentally friendly."

The actress known for featuring in shows like 'Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai' and 'Police Factory' revealed she was almost in depression during the pandemic, she shares, "2020, has been a year of full of examination. I was almost into depression looking at the condition. I was all stuck in a new country in lockdown. And when I returned to India, I was scared and all quarantine. It's been years since I have seen my mother. I'm emotionally all broken. Still, I look forward to a fantastic and positive 2021. I have learned to be good and social to everyone from 2020 and will continue to follow it all my life. Lastly will never take small or big anything for granted."

Mahika has also appeared in Bollywood films like, 'Mr. Joe B. Carvalho' and 'Chalo Dilli'.

Also Read: Mahika Sharma To Celebrate Diwali With Underprivileged Children

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news