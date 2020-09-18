Mahika Sharma: Kangana Ranaut has to realise the struggle Urmila Matondkar made; wrong to insult

Mahika Sharma, known for featuring in TV shows like 'Ramayana, 'F.I.R'. and rumoured to be in relationship with adult star, Danny D, has slammed Kangana Ranaut for her "soft porn star" comment. Mahika supported Urmila Matondkar.

She says, "It's weird when people comment and judge someone on their profession. Being an adult movie star isn't wrong! I have many friends from that industry. They are very kind human beings. In general, here in the industry people are busy doing drugs, nepotism, casting couch etc. At least the adult movies industry doesn't have double standards. They are straight forward."

Mahika adds, "I was supporting Kangana till now. But now I want to keep myself out of all this. Kangana has to realise the struggle she made, and the one we all are doing is all our choice. No one is forcing us to be part of the industry. Being a girl, she doesn't have any right to insult another girl atleast. I think Urmila had a successful career and she help popular actors like Govinda among others to became a superstar. She is beautiful and talented."

Kangana was taking potshots at Urmila after the latter criticised Kangana for recent comments on Maharashtra, and her allegations of a drug nexus in the film industry. Kangana described the actor-politician, Urmila, as a 'soft porn star' who is 'not known for her acting, for sure,' as she accused her of 'making a mockery of her struggles'.

