Mahila Congress to stage countrywide protest against LPG price hike on Thursday

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), the women's wing of the Congress party, will be staging a nationwide protest on Thursday against the massive hike in the price of cooking gas cylinder, demanding a rollback of the hike.

Mahila Congress will organize a nationwide massive demonstration against @BJP4India govt on 13th Feb 2020 demanding a rollback of #LPGPriceHike #à¤à¤°à¤à¤_à¤®à¤¹à¤à¤à¤¾à¤_à¤à¤¾ pic.twitter.com/4wspwoV2se — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) February 12, 2020

"Mahila Congress will organize a nationwide massive demonstration against @BJP4India government on 13th February 2020 demanding a rollback of #LPGPriceHike," the AIMC said in a tweet on Wednesday.

In another tweet, the Mahila Congress said: "India is witnessing the most glaring setback with the double pain of slowing growth and surging inflation. @BJP4India government has added to the stagflation with a sixth straight rise in #LPG prices, this time nearly 50 percent!"

The state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Wednesday hiked the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas cylinder of 14.2 kg by over Rs 140 per cylinder.

Each LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg will now cost Rs 858.50 in Delhi (up by Rs 144.50); Rs 896.00 in Kolkata (increased by Rs 149); Rs 829.50 in Mumbai (up by Rs 145); and Rs 881.00 in Chennai (up by Rs 147).

Reacting to the massive hike, senior Congress leader and All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev said: "This comes as a rude shock and a big blow to the common person of India. This government is completely insensitive and senseless."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates