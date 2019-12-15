Mahim murder case: Another twist! Accused girl turns out to be minor

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In a major twist in musician Bennett Rebello's murder case, the Unit 5 of Mumbai Crime Branch investigating the case informed the local court that the female accused and adopted daughter of deceased is a minor as per the latest documents produced by her biological parents.

The Crime Branch tracked down her parents last evening in Navi Mumbai's Rabale. The parents who have never visited the police station or the court were brought to Unit 5 of the crime branch in Kurla.

"Once they reached here, they produced her birth certificate, in which she has a different name and the birth date was of 2002. We verified the documents and it was genuine," an officer privy to the investigation said.

"Following which, the local court was informed today morning and she was sent to the children's remand home," an officer added.

The crime branch also said that earlier the documents which were produced by the accused having her name as Aaradhya Patil alias Ria but in these documents, she has a totally different identity. She was living with the deceased with a different identity.

