Mahim murder case: Chopped body parts are Bennett Rebello's, says report

It has been officially established that the chopped limbs found in a suitcase that washed ashore near Mahim on December 2, 2019, and the consequent parts hunted down by the police are of Vakola musician Bennett Rebello, who was allegedly hacked to death by his 17-year-old adopted daughter and her 16-year-old friend.

Senior Police Inspector of Crime Branch's Unit V, Jagdish Sail said, "The DNA samples of the body parts have matched with those of Rebello's brother, Lespol Rebello."

The State Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina handed the crucial DNA analysis report to the cops on Saturday. Rebello was murdered on November 26, 2019 by the duo who chopped and disposed of his body between November 27 and 30 with the help of a 19-year-old friend.

Sources at the forensic department of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (LTMG) Hospital in Sion, said, "We have not received all the body parts. An upper and a lower limb are still missing. What we have are 80 per cent of his body parts. The remains on which we conducted a forensic analysis have been given separate token numbers and kept in mortuary chamber n. 49."

Crime Branch officers also picked up detailed forensic notes on the autopsy and an anatomical study on the remains recently. They are also expected to visit the crime scene in the next few days.

Meanwhile, forensic surgeons pointed out that forensic and odontological study could have helped identify Rebello faster. Odontologists found that the deceased had only 25 out of 32 teeth and had undergone dental prosthesis for seven teeth — including root canal treatment in five and fixing of ceramic and metal crowns in all seven.



The first bag containing Bennett Rebello's body parts, which had washed ashore near Mahim

This information is crucial as police can trace the dentist who treated Rebello. The dental X-rays preserved by the dentist can also help establish the identity, but there has been no headway from the police, sources said.

In addition, the left femur — the thighbone that joins with the hip — of the chopped remains had an implant, which indicated a fracture. The implant was re-operated upon. Nails and screws found around the femur are crucial evidence. Sources said that police can trace the orthopaedic who operated on Rebello.

A senior Crime Branch officer said, "We are working on the forensic clues and will soon be reaching out to the concerned dentist and orthopaedic surgeon."

On the other hand, Odontologists at the LTMG Hospital, Dr. Ankita Vora and Dr. Marisha Vatts are set to begin the reconstruction of the skull. "We will study the raise of the skull, take measurements, mark points and place tissue markers at certain points and then model one with clay. The reconstruction will be done in 10 days," said Dr. Vora.

The reconstruction will be done based only on the study of the skull and the thickness of the tissues and no photographs will be used for the job.

