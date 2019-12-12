Mahim murder case: Dark spots on limbs may be contusion injury or burn marks

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Anatomical examination of deceased Bennett Rebello's body parts has revealed crucial evidence, which might help the Crime Branch take forward the investigation of his murder. On Wednesday, a team of forensic surgeons headed by Dr Rajesh Dehere, professor and head of the department of forensic medicine and toxicology, LTMG Hospital, carried out an extensive study of the upper and lower limbs that were recovered from a suitcase found in Mithi River on Tuesday.

Speaking to mid-day, Dr Dehere said, "Through physical examination of the limbs found by the cops on Tuesday, we can say that it might be of the same person. However, we have to wait for the body parts that are still missing – the head and the torso, which will help us piece together each part anatomically."

Contusion mark found

He added, "We have found a contusion mark on the dorsal aspect of the forearm on the upper limb that was found on December 2. This indicates that there was some resistance on the part of the deceased. Secondly, the remains found on Tuesday were from the right side groin to the thigh area and the right upper limb till the hand. The edges of both the upper and lower limbs have dark spots, which could either be contusion injury or burn marks, sustained during the disarticulation of limbs."

The forensic surgeons further mentioned that an examination of the weapon used in the crime and a forensic test of the accused were crucial, as there might be injury marks on their bodies sustained during the act of crime. "Injury marks, if any on the bodies of the accused, might heal over a period of time and can be ignored as an old injury. Hence, a forensic analysis is crucial," said a surgeon.

Probe details awaited

"The cause of death can be ascertained only after the remaining body parts and weapons used in the crime are found. They are crucial for establishing corpus delicti (body of the crime – a term that refers to the principle that a crime must be proved to have occurred before a person can be convicted of committing it)," he added.

According to sources, the forensic surgeons at LTMG have already given a detailed advisory note to the investigating cops to gather crucial evidence and carry out a crime scene investigation.

However, they are yet to receive the details. A team of the Biology Department of State Forensic Science Laboratory, Kalina, conducted a probe at Rebello's Vakola residence and found human tissue remains and bloodstains in the house.

Confirming the same, Dr K Y Kulkarni, acting director of FSL, said, "We will be able to do a mitochondrial DNA analysis with the help of the samples found from the crime scene. We conduct three types of DNA analysis, which is crucial for identification of the victim and even the accused. These include paternal, maternal and mitochondrial DNA analysis."

