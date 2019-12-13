Mahim murder case: Limbless upper body found floating in Arabian Sea, suspected to be Bennett Rebello's

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

On Friday morning, investigating crime branch unit 5 team who had launched a search for the remaining body parts of Bennett Rebello, made a major breakthrough, after they were tipped off a limbless upper body floating in the Arabian Sea at Prabhadevi Chowpatty.

Confirming the development, Zonal Deputy Commissioner Niyati Thaker said, "The Dadar police have already registered a case of accidental death and prima facie it seems to be the remains of Benett Rebello."

Speaking to mid-day, Diwakar Shelke, Senior police inspector of Dadar police station said, "A ward boy attached to Hinduja hospital, who was returning home after his night duty, spotted the remains floating in the sea, during the high tide between 7.45 am and 8 am. He then informed the Dadar police about the same. Interestingly, the body part was not wrapped in any suitcase."

"Our night duty team who was to be relieved after duty immediately rushed the location and have carried out an inquest panchnama. We have sent the remains to Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, LTMG hospital, where already the other body parts of the victim have been preserved in the mortuary," explained Shelke.

When asked if the head was cut or attached to the torso, the police officer stated that the head was found to be intact and was found attached to the torso.

Interestingly, the investigating crime branch team were initially presuming that the accused had separated the neck from the body, before dumping the remains in the Mithi river.

Forensic surgeon Dr Rajesh Dhere, who conducted the postmortem analysis on the remains said, "We are awaiting the body part to be brought for further analysis. The head and torso were crucial, as the accused had already stated that they had stabbed the deceased after hitting him with bamboo on his head. We will have to corroborate the same, from the injuries on the body. Also, we are still awaiting one upper and one lower limb, which the police are still searching."

The Dadar police though have registered a case under section 174 of criminal procedure code, the investigation will be carried out by crime branch unit 5.

