Mahima Chaudhry: Was bullied by Subhash Ghai, he even took me to court and it was quite stressful

Mahima Chaudhry made her big Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai's Pardes in 1997 with Shah Rukh Khan and the film was a huge success. She later went on to do films like Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Kurukshetra, Baghban, Dil Hai Tumhara, and Sandwich.

And now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress has revealed how Ghai bullied her and how Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, and David Dhawan stood by her during that time. She revealed, "I was bullied by Mr. Subhash Ghai. He even took me to the court and wanted me to cancel my first show. It was quite stressful. He sent a message to all the producers that nobody should work with me!"

She added, "If you pick up one of the issues of Trade Guide magazine in 1998 or 1999, there was an ad that he had given which stated that if anybody wanted to work with me, that person would have to contact him. Otherwise, it would be a breach of contract. However, there was no such contract which said that I had to seek his permission."

She also stated that only Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, David Dhawan, and Rajkumar Santoshi from the industry came out in her support. She stated, "Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, David Dhawan and Rajkumar Santoshi were the only four people who stood by me. They all told me to stay strong. David Dhawan called and told me that, 'Don't worry and don't let him bully you.' Apart from these four people, I didn't receive a call from anyone else."

And she also revealed that she was signed for Ram Gopal Varma's Satya but was replaced without being informed about the same. She said, "Ram Gopal Varma had signed me for Satya and two days before the shoot, I was dropped out of the film! That was supposed to be my second film. I had taken the signing amount. He didn't even have the decency to call me or my manager and inform me about the reality. I learnt from the press that he had begun shooting without me. I had already given interviews stating that I would be shooting for Satya in a week. I and Ram Gopal Varma had even discussed the look."

