Mahindra Powerol expects 20 percent revenue growth from diesel genset business

Mahindra Powerol, a business unit of the $19 billion Mahindra Group, on Monday announced its entry into the higher KVA diesel generators segment, and said it was targeting a 20 per cent revenue growth from its diesel genset business in 2018-19

The company, which entered the field of power generation in 2001-02, has seen the business grow exponentially to become Rs 1,250 crore in 2016-17. "From this business segment, we are expecting a 20 per cent growth in the next financial year," its Vice President and Head, Retail Sales and Service, Sanjay Jain told media persons here.

The diesel generators are designed at the company's research and development hub in Chennai and manufactured at its Chakan plant near Pune. The company which has started exporting diesel gensets to South Asian nations as also countries in the Middle East, is aiming to tap the Tier II and Tier III towns, he said.

