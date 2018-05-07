Mahira Khan: My name is Cannes and I'm not a...

Mahira Khan will join Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival



Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan will join Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. The Raees (2017) actor, who was named the first Pakistani brand ambassador for a beauty brand that Ash and Sonam endorse, took to Instagram to share the news. Mahira says she is humbled and excited about making her debut at the film festival, which runs from May 8-19.

Here's how she made the announcement in a quirky manner:

My name is #Cannes and I’m not a ;) â£ï¸ https://t.co/LQSWMClcR6 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) May 4, 2018

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates