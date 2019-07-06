Mahmood Qureshi: Anti-Pakistani propaganda at WC match was unethical

international

During the match in Leeds city, a private aircraft was seen flying over controversial banners against Pakistan

Representational image

London: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met the British High Commissioner to Islamabad and expressed concerns over the display of anti-Pakistan banners during the June 29 cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan, media reports said.

According to the reports, Qureshi told British envoy Thomas Drew on Thursday that the use of the stadium for anti-Pakistan propaganda was an issue of concern for Islamabad and that it was against international norms and ethics, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the match in Leeds city, a private aircraft was seen flying over controversial banners against Pakistan, whose videos and pictures were circulated on social media.

