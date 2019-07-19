Mahrez, Mane clash as Algeria face Senegal in title battle

football

Cairo: Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane will renew their Premier League rivalry for a second time in Egypt, with Africa Cup of Nations immortality awaiting the victor of tonight's final between Algeria and Senegal.

Algerian star Mahrez was part of the Manchester City team that edged out Mane's Liverpool for the EPL title last season, grabbing a pivotal goal on the final day of the campaign. Liverpool's Mane, however, is attempting to fulfil his "wildest dream" as one of just a handful of Africans to win both the UEFA Champions League and Cup of Nations.

