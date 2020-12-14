Bengaluru: Cash, gold worth Rs 1 crore stolen from Boman Irani's cousin's home; maid, son held

Bengaluru police have arrested the house maid of Bollywood actor Boman Irani’s cousin’s home and her son for stealing cash and gold worth over Rs. 1 cr.

Khursheed Irani, 59, a resident of Embassy Apartment on Abbas Ali Road filed a complaint after noticing that valuables were missing from the safe.

As per the complaint, seven gold biscuits weighing 700 grams, Rs 85 lakh cash and US $15,000 (Rs 11 lakh) were stolen from the house. Although the theft was going on for quite some time, Khursheed noticed it only in December, reports Times of India.

The accused Mary Alice, 65, has been working in Khursheed’s place for 25 years and her son Michael Vincent, 22, was pursuing an animation course. Michael had lost a lot of money in IPL betting and since then his mother and him started stealing from Khursheed bit by bit.

Khursheed had kept gold biscuits and cash in the safe but recently noticed that they were missing from their place and suspected Alice’s involvement. But Alice kept working so she remains on the safe side.

The police, however, found out the lifestyle of the mother-son had changed recently. Besides, Michael was also caught red-handed while trying to sell the gold. Alice and Michael are in police custody and are being interrogated.

