Maidaan: Ajay Devgn's young-looking co-star replaced

South actor Priya Mani (left) has replaced Keerthy Suresh in Ajay Devgn's sports drama, Maidaan. When most of Bollywood's A-list stars romance girls half their age or even less, the makers felt Suresh, who is also from the South, looked too young to be Devgn's co-star and play the mother. The realisation comes rather late in the day as director Amit Ravindernath Sharma has already completed a shooting schedule in Mumbai as well as in Kolkata.

Wasn't a look test done with Suresh and Devgn before the film, which is based on the golden years of Indian football, rolled last year? Priya Mani, who featured in the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer web series, The Family Man, did an item number, One, two, three, four, get on the dance floor, in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express (2013).

Speaking of Maidaan, the film is based in the era from 1952-1962, considered as the golden years of Indian Football. The film is co-produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Amit Sharma, who also directed the hit film Badhaai Ho. The sports drama is all set for a November 27, 2020, release.

Apart from this, Devgn also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR, and Bhuj: The Pride Of India coming up this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates