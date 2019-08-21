Maidaan photos: Boney Kapoor's mahurat puja with Arjun, Anshula and Khushi

bollywood

Boney Kapoor's film Maidaan features Ajay Devgn as the lead face. The team had its mahurat puja on the film's set

The pictures were shared by Maidaan's official twitter handle.

Maidaan - a film on the golden years of Indian football is being produced by Boney Kapoor. The film features Ajay Devgn in the lead. On Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor congratulated her father - Boney Kapoor - for Maidaan and shared the film's poster on her Instagram account. The poster read: "The Golden Era of Indian Football, 1952-1962." "So proud and excited about this!! Can't wait to know about the Untold Story of The Golden Years of Indian Football. Best of luck Papa (sic)," wrote the excited daughter.

A day after Maidaan's announcement, a few pictures from the film's set were shared with us. The pictures were from the traditional mahurat puja performed before any film's commencement. Boney Kapoor sat for the puja with his children Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor had to give it a miss as she is busy with her film's shooting.

In a picture, after performing the ritual, Boney Kapoor is seen applying a 'teeka' on Arjun's forehead while the latter is all smiles. Rest of the pictures have Boney Kapoor with the film's crew attending the puja.

Boney Kapoor, along with other members sitting for the puja are extremely delighted to kickstart this film's shoot, as we can see in this picture.

Arjun Kapoor is a die-hard football fan and is spotted playing with fellow football lovers Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Armaan Jain, and others in Bandra.

Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is based on legendary former player Syed Abdul Rahim, who was also an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

Speaking to mid-day, why he chose Ajay Devgn, director Amit Sharma said, "We are telling a story of an honest man who was an underdog and took football to the next level. That is the kind of journey that Ajay sir has gone through. Also, he is one actor who can show a variety of emotions purely with his eyes. This role demanded that."

Maidaan also stars National Award-winner Keerthy Suresh and is expected to release in 2020.

