Maidaan: Sorry Ajay Devgn fans, this sports drama to now arrive a little late

Updated: Feb 03, 2020, 14:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Ajay Devgn and Amit Sharma's Maidaan was slated to release on November 27, but will now open in the cinemas on December 11.

Ajay Devgn in a still from Maidaan
Ajay Devgn in a still from Maidaan

A few days ago, it was announced that Ajay Devgn's football drama, Maidaan, where he'll essay the role of the legendary football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, will release on November 27, 2020. However, there are some changes in plans. The film is now going to release a little later.

The sports drama will now open in the cinemas on December 11, and the reason for the change in the release date isn't known yet. Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to announce the news. Sorry Ajay Devgn fans, the wait just got a little longer.

Take a look:

Talking about the film, this is an important chapter in history not many people know about. After Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the actor is narrating the story of another unsung hero that shaped the present and future of football in India. And after Amit Sharma, the man who made the blockbuster Badhaai Ho, we are really looking forward to seeing what he does next.

Devgn will have a very hectic and busy 2020 as he has multiple films lined-up. He already had Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Maidaan is coming up, and he'll also star in RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Bhuj: The Pride of India. And also, in between all these period dramas, he may give us Golmaal 5 and Singham 3.

