Maidaan teaser poster: Meet Ajay Devgn's football team on November 27

Ajay Devgn will soon be seen in a biopic, which is based in the era from 1952-1962, considered as the golden years of Indian football. The makers of the film have now released a teaser poster of the film, which shows football players in shorts standing in the mud. The Twitter page of Maidaan shared the poster with the caption, "#MaidaanTeaser - Get ready for Maidaan! 27th November 2020"

Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma, who also directed the hit film Badhaai Ho, and is being produced by Boney Kapoor. It also stars south star Priya Mani and will have a simultaneous release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Ajay Devgn will be portraying the role of late football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Speaking about him, Devgn told mid-day, "Like Tanaji [Malusare], he is an unsung hero. The story needs to be told because when the makers approached me, I wasn't aware of him. So, it will be more interesting to [introduce him to] today's generation who genuinely love the sport."

