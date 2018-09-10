Maiden over! Sanju Samson to marry college friend Charu in December

cricket

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson, 23, announced yesterday that he is set to marry his college classmate in December.

The wicketkeeper-batsman made the announcement on social media. Posting his photo with his fiancee Charu, he wrote: "11:11 pm on 22nd August 2013 it was when I sent a Hi to her. From that day till now, almost 5 years I have waited to put a picture with her, and tell the world that I am in love with this special girl. We spent time together, but couldn't walk together publicly... But from today we can. Thanks a lot to both of our parents for agreeing to this happily. Feeling and always felt really happy and blessed to have someone special like you with me CHARU. I would request everyone to bless us from your heart and greet us with a smile...!! #officiallytogether #CHANJU."

Charu's father B Ramesh Kumar, a senior journalist here, said the marriage would be held on December 22.

"Both were classmates at the Mar Ivanios College," revealed Kumar.

Sanju Samson is an Indian cricketer who represents Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). A wicket-keeper batsman, he made his Twenty20 International debut for India against Zimbabwe on 19 July 2015. He is also one of the youngest batsmen to score 1000 runs in the IPL. Moreover, he is the youngest cricketer to captain a Ranji trophy side.

