Main bhi businessman

Gaurav Londhe is a 30-year old, mild-mannered, former hospitality professional. The Thane resident turned entrepreneur with his just-launched venture, Traffic Vada Pav. The idea came to him when he was travelling to and from work, inevitably stuck in a traffic jam. "I would be tired and hungry, looking out for a hawker," he says. Mumbai is always on the go, and because not everyone has the time to stop for a snack, Londhe thought, he would take the snack to them.

Londhe hawks the vada pav at the Teen Hath Naka flyover signal in Thane. Each box contains a vada pav, green chilli, some chutney, a water bottle, and a tissue; all reasonably priced at Rs 20.

Unlike what you pick off the street stalls, Londhe says his vadas are homemade by his mother. "Hygiene is of utmost importance, and I ensure the quality of ingredients by buying the oil, flour and potatoes myself." A rented kitchen at Teen Hath Naka sees his family toil around a stove while the finished snack is hawked by him and two staffers.

Londhe started his career as a delivery boy. He is proud of having graduated to creating jobs for a team of five, including his mother, brother, and uncle. "It's a good feeling. I am my own boss. I decide the work hours." Hawking starts at the signal at 6 pm and winds up by 10. Peak traffic hours means he is likelier to bag a hungry client who is yet to negotiate a few hours before dinner.

But, Londhe says it hasn't been easy. On the first day, which was right after Diwali, he managed to sell only four boxes. Over time, sales have picked up to 150 a day. "I knew I had to offer the customers something different to hook them. Which is when I thought of the combo pack, and paid attention to the packaging. It worked. I am happy with the way customers have taken to my idea."



The vada comes packed in a foil to keep it warm and fresh inside the box, accompanied by a bottle of water and tissue

We ask him about future plans and he says a lawyer acquaintance is considering turning the idea into a franchise. "I want to expand to Pune and Nagpur, and perhaps also consider selling a kid-friendly pack with a chocolate or fruit drink thrown in."

What it tasted like

The vada pav we tried was warm and filling. "We keep the vadas in a single foil bag to ensure that they stay hot and fresh," says Londhe. The pav was soft, and the vada, crunchy on the outside and flavourful within. The big, green chili packed a punch—something spice lovers can look forward to.

150

Number of boxes he sells a day

