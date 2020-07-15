Main Mulayam Singh Yadav's Trailer out now

As the title suggests, Main Mulayam Singh Yadav is a biography of the former Chief Minister of UP. In M S Films and Productions upcoming movie Main Mulayam Singh Yadav, Debutant Amyth Sethi is portraying the legendary politician himself who wrestled and found his way among the other giants.



The trailer is power-packed with brilliant action and stirring dialogue sequences. Scenes are only intriguing but also very informative. The film is directed by a well-known Bengali director Suvendu Raj Ghosh. He has portrayed the life events of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in a very engrossing manner. The Music and background score complements the flavour of true events which makers are trying to highlight. This one is indeed the best political biopic Bollywood movie to look forward to.





Mulayam Singh Yadav’s portrayal by Amyth Sethi as a farmer’s son, as a wrestler, and most importantly as a reputed politician in the trailer is uncanny. Other artists also look identical to the characters they’re playing. Mimoh Chakraborty, Govind Namdev, Mukesh Tiwari, Supriya Karnik, Sayaji Shinde, Sana Amin Sheikh, Prernaa, Zarina Wahab and Prakash Belawadi play prominent roles. Produced by Meena Sethi Mondal under the banner of M S Films and Productions, Main Mulayam Singh Yadav releases on 2nd Oct 2020.

