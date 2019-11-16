Maintain database of martyrs families, address their grievances: Amit Shah to CRPF

New Delhi: In his maiden visit to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters here on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised upon the need to maintain a database of the martyrs' families for systematically addressing their basic issues and grievances.

"The Home Minister directed that senior Officers should visit the families of martyrs and spend time with them understanding their requirements so that their problems are resolved. A database should also be made of the martyrs' families and their basic issues and grievances should be systematically addressed," read a press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He also expressed concern about the "hard and long deployment of Jawans in difficult theatres" and discussed various measures for giving them relief and an opportunity to stay with their families.

Home Minister directed that the building infrastructure of the CRPF and their residential quarters should be improved and more quarters at different duty locations of CRPF should be constructed.

"He also directed that cutting edge technologies and the state-of-art equipment should be identified which are required for operational purposes. He also emphasised the Make-in-India effort and also asked the forces to use Khadi and indigenously made products," read the release.

Shah reviewed the functioning of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at its headquarters here and met the top officials of the paramilitary force.

The Home Minister directed the CRPF to carry out an effective and decisive campaign against Left Wing Extremism in the next six months.

He also directed that effective action should be taken against the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and law and order should be maintained.

The Home Minister was given a detailed presentation by CRPF Director General Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar. High ranking officials of the Ministry, as well as CRPF, were present on the occasion.

