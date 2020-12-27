Major blast hits Nashville after chilling bomb warning

Damage is seen on a street after the explosion. Pic/AFP

A vehicle packed with explosives detonated on Christmas morning in the US city of Nashville after running an eerie countdown on a loudspeaker interspersed with appeals to people to clear the area.

As of Friday night, officials did not announce any arrest or give a likely motive behind the explosion of the recreational vehicle (RV), or motor home, that damaged several buildings and interrupted telecommunications leading to the temporary shutdown of the local airport's operations.

Initially, officials said that there were no deaths, but later Police Chief John Drake said that some material that could be human remains were found near the RV and were being tested for confirmation.

Three people were injured by the explosion and hospitalised. Casualties were limited because of the warning to evacuate, and because it was early morning on a holiday.

Officials euphemistically described the incident as an "intentional act", avoiding the terrorism label although the explosion has the hallmarks. Mayor John Cooper, who imposed a curfew in the area, would only go as far as saying that there was evidence that a "deliberate bomb was set off".

