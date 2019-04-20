Major fire at oil production unit near Nashik

national

No loss of life was reported in the incident that took place around 3 am, they said

Representational image

Nashik: An oil production unit located in an industrial area in Sinnar suffered severe damages in a major fire early on Saturday, police said. No loss of life was reported in the incident that took place around 3 am, they said.

"The security guard posted there noticed the blaze and informed the company owners and other authorities about it. A major tragedy was averted as the incident happened in the wee hours when there were no employees in the unit," police said. Five fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control, they said. The plant, located around 35 kms from Nashik city, is engaged in producing oil from discarded tyres. According to police, short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the blaze.

In another incident, a major fire broke out at a chemical plant located in Dombivli MIDC in the district on Saturday morning, officials said. No loss of life has been reported so far and eight fire engines were engaged in the task of dousing the flames, the officials said.

"The blaze started around 6.55 am in the chemical plant situated behind the Manpada police station in Dombivli MIDC," Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said. An officer from Manpada police station said, "Eight fire engines have been deployed to bring the blaze under control. However, even at 10 am, it was still raging and the firefighters were struggling to douse the flames." The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, fire brigade sources said. Thick black smoke from the fire has engulfed the area surrounding the plant.

In another incident, a fire broke out at an Amazon Sort Centre in suburban Andheri, a fire brigade official said. However, no injuries have been reported so far.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates