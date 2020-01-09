Search

Major fire breaks out at a paper factory in Delhi's patparganj, One killed

Published: Jan 09, 2020, 09:11 IST | PTI | New Delhi

An official said that the fire had engulfed the ground, first and second floors of the building, except the basement

A search is also being done to see anyone is still trapped in the building, the official said
A search is also being done to see anyone is still trapped in the building, the official said

A person died in a fire at a printing press in the busy Patparganj Industrial Area early Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. A call to report the fire was received at 2.38 am after which more than 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding the fire was brought under control by 8 am.

The cooling process is now underway. A search is also being done to see anyone is still trapped in the building, the official said.

He said the fire had engulfed the ground, first and second floors of the building, except the basement.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK