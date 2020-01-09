Major fire breaks out at a paper factory in Delhi's patparganj, One killed

A search is also being done to see anyone is still trapped in the building, the official said

A person died in a fire at a printing press in the busy Patparganj Industrial Area early Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. A call to report the fire was received at 2.38 am after which more than 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding the fire was brought under control by 8 am.

Delhi: Fire broke out at a paper printing press in Patparganj Industrial Area today, one person dead. 35 fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/7syFT5yF7V — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

The cooling process is now underway. A search is also being done to see anyone is still trapped in the building, the official said.

He said the fire had engulfed the ground, first and second floors of the building, except the basement.

