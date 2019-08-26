Major fire breaks out at menthol warehouse in Greater Noida

national

As many as 18 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames

A fire has broken out in a warehouse at Kasna. Around 18 fire tenders present at the spot. Pic/ANI

Greater Noida: A major fire broke out in the wee hours of Monday at a menthol warehouse in Kasna area of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Around 18 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. According to news agency, ANI, no casualties or injuries have been reported, a fire officer stated.

Greater Noida: A fire has broken out in a warehouse at Kasna. Around 18 fire tenders present at the spot. No injuries reported pic.twitter.com/U7CKUb8G5u — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 25, 2019

The fire continues to raze for more than three hours and the fire personnel are facing difficulty to douse the flames due to the huge amount of menthol oil stored at the warehouse, the officer said.

"There are hundreds of menthol oil drums inside the warehouse and they are exploding," Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh told ANI. The fire was contained but will take more than three hours to fully douse it off, he said. Further details awaited.

Also Read: Mumbai: Major fire brakes out at an ATM in Dahanu, no casualties

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates