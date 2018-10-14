Major fire guts footwear factory in Narela industrial area

national

New Delhi: A major fire gutted a footwear factory in the Narela Industrial area in New Delhi on Sunday, police said. No casualty has been reported in the incident. The blaze was reported in the basement, ground and first floor of a three-floor building and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, police said.

The fire was reported at 7.14 am and was doused by 10.50 am, police added.

