Major Gogoi indicted for 'fraternising' with a woman in Srinagar

Major Leetul Gogoi, who was at the centre of the 'human shield' controversy, has been indicted by an Army court of inquiry for "fraternizing" with a local woman in Srinagar, paving the way for possible court martial, Army officers said. Army sources said disciplinary action has been recommended against Major Gogoi after an Army court of inquiry (CoI), conducted by a brigadier, indicted him for the Srinagar hotel incident on May 23. The findings of the CoI have been vetted by the General Officer Commanding of the 15 Corps, based in Srinagar.

Major Gogoi was detained by the police following an altercation at the hotel in Srinagar, where he was allegedly trying to enter with an 18-year-old woman. Days later, the Army had ordered the CoI into the incident after Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat said in Pahalgam that exemplary punishment would be given to Major Gogoi if he was found guilty of "any offence".

"If any officer of the Indian Army is found guilty of any offence, we will take strictest possible action," Gen. Rawat had said. Army sources said the CoI has held him accountable for "fraternizing" with a local in spite of instructions to the contrary and "being away from the place of duty while in operational area".

