Major Leetul Gogoi will be punished if found guilty: Army chief
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a function at Pahalgam, Gen Rawat was asked to comment on the incident in which the Major was detained for questioning along with a girl by the police
Chief of the Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat and 15 Corps Commander Lt General A K Bhatt take a round of Army Goodwill Public School, Lidru Pahalgam in Anantnag district. Pic/PTI
Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Friday that Major Leetul Gogoi would face exemplary punishment if found involved in any unlawful activity. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a function at Pahalgam, Gen Rawat was asked to comment on the incident in which the Major was detained for questioning along with a girl by the police.
The Army chief said, "Major Gogoi will be severely punished if he is found involved in any unlawful activity. If anyone in the Indian Army, at any rank, does any wrong and it comes to our notice, then strictest action will be taken."
"If Major Gogoi has done something wrong, then I can say that he will be given due punishment and the punishment will be such that it will set an example." Major Gogoi hit the headlines in April last year when he tied a local weaver, Farooq Ahmad Dar, to the bonnet of an Army jeep during stone pelting in Badgam district.
The officer was on Wednesday taken to a police station in Srinagar along with the girl and a man for questioning after the staff at a hotel reported that the officer had booked a room and wanted to stay there with the girl.
After questioning, police handed over the Major to his unit. A special investigation team headed by a superintendent of police has been set up to probe the incident.
Funds sanctioned to help detained girl
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday sanctioned Rs 1.30 lakh to the family of a girl detained by police along with Indian Army Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi from a hotel. The money was being given to the family, living in extreme poverty in Budgam, to construct a house, Abdullah's political secretary Tanvir Sadiq said on Twitter.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Will conduct surgical strike again if Pakistan doesn't mend ways: Army Chief Rawat