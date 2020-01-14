Makar Sankranti celebration with the cast and crew of Dadi Amma..Dadi Amma Maan Jaao

Star Plus' is all set to present its viewers a light-hearted, family drama, a slice of life take on the importance of grandparents in everyone's life. Rajshri Production brings their next fiction offering in Star Plus wherein they put a spotlight on the fact that Grandparents are the glue that binds the family together. They have the innate ability to bring a smile to everyone's face at any point in time. No wonder it so refreshing to find television co-stars who not only get along beautifully but also share a great camaraderie, both on and off-screen. Speaking of which, one such pair whose bond has evolved from being just co-stars to turning into great friends is that of Seema Biswas (who plays the role of Dadi) and her co-stars- Anagha Bhosle and Sheen Dass (who plays the role of her granddaughters respectively.)

Amidst the hectic schedules, the cast of the show – Seema Biswas along with Anagha Bhosle and Sheen Dass decided to gear up to celebrate the auspicious festival- Makar Sankranti on the sets of the show. From personalizing the kites with colors, to preparing teel gur ke laddoo for the crew of the show, they enjoyed their heart out by celebrating the festival. Moreover, Seema Biswas, just like the caring grandmother, performed an Aarti with Sheen Dass and Anagha Bhosle.

Sharing her experience, Seema Biswas said, "I have a lot of happy memories associated with this festival Makar Sankranti. I want to share one of the very fondest memories associated with this festival. Back in 2011, I remember I was shooting for a film named Patang starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the middle of our shooting, we used to make out own personalized Kites and we used to fly them. After that, I had never had so much in Makar Sankranti. But, celebrating today again with one of my favorite and adorable co-stars Sheen and Anagha, had made relive those moments once again."

Adding further Sheen Dass said, "As I grew up in Delhi, we call Makar Sankranti festival with another name that is Lohri. From lighting the bonfire to dancing on the chartbuster Punjabi songs to hogging on our favorite delicacies, we used to celebrate this cheerful festival."

Anagha Bhosle shared, "I have wonderful memories of celebrating Makar Sankranti through my childhood. We use to go atop the hills and fly kites all day and exchange Til ladoos with our family and friends, Moreover, we used to wish each other 'Tilgul ghya aani good good bola'."

Well, just like the cast of Dadi Amma… Dadi Amma Man Jaao, we wish all our viewers a 'Happy Makar Sankranti'!

