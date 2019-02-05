Makarand Adhikari: Brought Ramesh Bhatkar back on 1989's Hello Inspector on audience's demand

regional-cinema

TV producer Makarand Adhikari remembers veteran actor Ramesh Bhatkar who passed away yesterday

Ramesh Bhatkar

Veteran actor Ramesh Bhatkar, who was battling lung cancer for a long time, passed away yesterday. He was 70. The actor was known for his role in Zee TV's investigative series, Commander.

Producer Makarand Adhikari, who joined forces with the senior actor for Hello Inspector and Commander, said, "I am saddened by the loss of Rameshji. He was like family to me. We first collaborated on Hello Inspector in 1989. His popularity in the series made us cast him as the lead character in Commander."

Adhikari recollects how their investigative series became one of the first shows to be aired on a satellite channel. "It was the first serial to be telecast on Zee TV. The show became so successful that it ran for three years. After two years, when Ramesh was replaced by another actor, the audience demanded that we bring him back, and we had to. His popularity as a cop was unmatched."

Bhatkar's friend Dilip Vengsarkar, former India cricket captain, remembered how the actor would often be seen on the maidans at club matches.

Vengsarkar told mid-day, "I knew him for the last 25 years. He would come for Mumbai [Ranji Trophy] games despite being busy with work, TV serials and plays. We would spend time with him at his residence discussing Mumbai cricket. He was always a Shivaji Park Gymkhana fan."

The actor's last rites were conducted at Shivaji Park yesterday. He is survived by wife Mridula and son Harshavardhan.

