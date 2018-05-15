Makarand Waingankar parts with Frank Tyson's England sweater for charity

On May 24, Frank Tyson's 1958-59 England sweater will find a new home, through an auction whose proceeds will benefit a charity aimed at aiding the homeless youth of Australia



Frank Tyson and Makarand Waingankar

On May 24, Frank Tyson's 1958-59 England sweater will find a new home, through an auction whose proceeds will benefit a charity aimed at aiding the homeless youth of Australia. Although the charity is essentially Australian and Tyson, a former England pace terror, there is an India ring to it. The pullover belongs to Indian sports consultant Makarand Waingankar (nicknamed Mak), who decided to donate it to the Chappell Foundation which has ex-India coach Greg Chappell as a patron.

Waingankar has close ties with Chappell and enjoyed a fruitful association with Tyson ever since the England pacer arrived in Mumbai in the early 1990s to spearhead the Bombay Cricket Association-Mafatlal Bowling Scheme. Waingankar assisted Tyson as chief coordinator of the camp that helped Mumbai unearth fast bowling and spin talent. India pacemen Salil Ankola, Abey Kuruvilla and Paras Mhambrey profited from Tyson's teachings.

Tyson, who migrated to Australia in 1961, passed away at the Gold Coast in 2015. "Frank wanted me to have this sweater and his wife Ursala gifted it to me when I visited her in 2016. I thought if this sweater helps the Chappell Foundation then why should I keep it. Hence, I donated it while I was there," Waingankar told mid-day yesterday. Tyson made a big impact in Australia during the summer of 1954-55 when he terrorised Australia and helped England retain the Ashes with 28 wickets which included a nine-wicket haul in Melbourne.. A bat signed by India's 2007 World T20-winning team is expected to fetch a huge sum at the auction to be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates