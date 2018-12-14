Makdi actress Shweta Basu Prasad is now married; ties the knot with an aspiring director

bollywood

From Kapil Sharma, Parul Chauhan, Shweta Basu Prasad, Additi Gupta to Raghu Ram, these television couples got married in December, this year

Rohit Mittal and Shweta Basu Prasad

While one may not get over the hangover of weddings in Bollywood, Makdee (2002) and Iqbal (2005) actor Shweta Basu Prasad has also got hitched! The television actor tied the knot with aspiring director Rohit Mittal in Pune on Thursday.

It was filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who played Cupid when Shweta was working as a script consultant at his production house, and Rohit was being mentored by the filmmaker. Shweta and Rohit got engaged in June. The actress was last seen on the big screens in Varun Dhawan's Badrinath Ki Dulhania. On the television front, she charmed everyone with her character of Chandra Nandini.

Well, there was another wedding that surprised everyone. Roadies and Splitsvilla fame, Raghu Ram got married to his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Di Luccio on December 12, in Goa. Raghu's friend, Ranvijay Singha was present there and shared the snapshot of the newlyweds. This is Raghu's second marriage.

His ex-wife, Sugandha congratulated the couple on their new innings, and her congratulatory message read: "The new Mr. And Mrs. @instaraghu @nataliediluccio Congratulations..it’s going to be epic from the looks of it....one from me and the other one from zukzuk.We both love you both and can’t wait to see you back in Bombay!

