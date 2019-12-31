Make a resolution to get fit this New Year

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Indoor gym workouts are beginning to be a thing of the past. Outdoor workouts are catching up across age groups. Lakesides, parks, society and community gardens, beachside, forest side or stepping out going to playgrounds. This is catching up like wildfire. People want to exercise at a time and place of their choice. They want to work out, stretch, contract, jump, twist, skip, bounce, run, cycle, dance, yoga, Pilates, functional training, cross-fit.

People are changing the dreams of fun-filled, liberated workouts where they can challenge their body in a very calibrated way and enjoy the rhythm and flow…recreational aspect of these outdoor workouts.

Not that people don’t go to gyms anymore. There are those gym kinds, but more and more people want to do outdoor and for those who are bored of gyming are resorting to group ex classes. So, group ex classes are catching up also and also Zumba is catching up, dance aerobics is catching up, bhangra funk is catching up, Bollywood dancing is catching up.

Whatever should be your taste your flavor be equipment free and enjoy the workouts. Bring back life to your life mingle with the elements may it be a bhujang asan of the east, yoga or may it be plank of the western science. Maybe it be a surya namaskar or may it be a simple berpes. May it be gymnastics guide workout, or may it be simple advanced yoga but enjoy, fulfillment, joy, happiness, celebration. Punishment is no more the world, it’s a word of the past, celebration with fitness - so fun, fitness, frolic, philosophy.

Lately we saw trends of fusion diet, Italian came into our lives a lot Pasta, Pizzas. We were completely inundated with the menus, Chinese became took number 2 seat. Thankfully today the new age children – the millennials are gradually moving on to vegetarianism and most of them now veganism. Social media has become a boon sharing of information people like Baba Ramdev, Satguruji, Maa Hansaaji, Shree Shree Ravi Shankarji and of course Mickey Mehta and more who contribute and participate in a growing awareness of plant- based diet. So important for health healing so important for evolution and better feeling. Intermittent fasting has once again stormed from nations across where people want to eat at the interval of 12 to 14 hours. This is nothing but old Ayurveda practice of eating one good meal a day and that too if it is vegetarian, plant based, vegan nothing like it. Health and healing is all about cleansing at the most cellular level organ level regulating your organs and functions and systems. Fortifying your whole physiology, anatomy etc. Alongside yes the workout culture is growing people want to look good better feel good, feel better become more stronger, more sporty and yes fruits are back into trend. Salads are still back in trend. Mediterranean diet is not what rules.

This is what everyone wants to get optimized, maximized and naturalized.



By: Dr. Mickey Mehta – Global Leading Holistic Health Guru And A Corporate Lifecoach

